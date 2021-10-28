A man was arrested in The Colony Monday on suspicion of deadly conduct after he allegedly shot multiple times at a bar.
According to police, the suspect – 37-year-old Michael Alexander Aldas of The Colony – was kicked out of Shakertin’s Bar in the 6900 block of Windhaven Parkway, at which point he went to his apartment next door, grabbed a firearm and shot at the general direction of the bar.
The incident took place on Oct. 22.
Officers from The Colony Police Department arrived on the scene and spoke with witnesses who helped identify Aldas as the suspect.
“He’s known down there because he resides in the area,” The Colony Police Sergeant Aaron Woodard said.
Records show that police arrested Aldas in his residence in the 6800 block of Windhaven Parkway on Monday. Woodard said that officers searched his apartment and found “numerous amounts of narcotics that shows evidence of selling drugs.”
Aldas is currently held in Denton County Jail on one count of deadly conduct and 10 drug charges in lieu of a $410,000 bond. It is unclear at this time if he has an attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.