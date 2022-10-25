The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer spoke at The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s leadership lunch at the Cascades Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. He spoke about this year’s mayoral initiatives, city updates, and challenges the city is addressing.
Over the past several years, The Colony has appointed several leaders who have a "can-do attitude" who have helped keep a positive approach to the growing city, Mayor Boyer said.
“The Colony has gone through – and it’s no surprise to anyone – massive growth over the last decade or so,” he said. “What really precipitated that was a change or transformation of mindset.”
Mayor Boyer served four terms on the city council before running for mayor and has been involved with the city for a long time, stating he has a great team and a great staff to help with the growth of The Colony.
Mayoral initiatives from 2022 that he touched on at the luncheon include an increased focus on council participation and engagement in city boards and the formation of multiple committees to get residents involved with council on important issues.
The first initiative results in the appointment of alternate liaisons for the boards with fiduciary responsibilities and that has now extended to council members finding substitutes when they are unable to attend a board meeting. The second initiative brought about the Redistricting Committee, the Steward Creek Park Master Plan Review Committee, and the Veterans Memorial Committee.
“One of the things I really believe in is to help get things done, you get smart people in the room, and they can do better than you can do by yourself,” Mayor Boyer said. “There's been some committees that I formed this year that help us get the job in the city done.”
When it comes to city updates, Mayor Boyer shared progress The Colony is making with regards to police, fire/EMS, animal services, community image, public works/streets, parks and recreation, the library, and the municipal court/city secretary.
Some notable updates included that the city has maintained an excellent financial status and credit rating. The council lowered the tax rate by another half cent this year — it has been 18 straight years with a rate reduction and over 20 years without a rate increase. The mayor said turnover for city employees of The Colony is far below municipal averages in the area, and the city is able to provide a blended 4% cost-of-living-adjustment pay increase for staff this year and absorb a 10% increase in healthcare costs.
Mayor Boyer spent time addressing turnover, since the turnover rate in cities across the country is high.
“As far as municipalities go, our turnover is really low,” he said. “It’s a culture that people want to be in and it really is a neat place to be. We’ve done some adjustments in pay where we’re not some of the lowest in the area anymore like we were maybe a decade ago. A lot of times if you create the right culture and you are hanging at a level that people can get by one, you know that they stay and we’ve been able to maintain a great culture for that.”
As far as challenges the city is facing, Mayor Boyer addressed that inflation is impacting the cost of providing services. He said more space is needed for city departments to function. The city is looking to expand the wastewater treatment plant, and shared the fact that more businesses are wanting to be in The Colony than land the city has to accommodate.
The city is also seeking ways to improve the aesthetics of some of the older commercial areas and looking for innovative ways to provide higher levels of service and amenities to residents while being as fiscally responsible as possible.
“I’m really pleased and very proud to represent a city that takes on challenges and does things for the right reasons,” Mayor Boyer said during his closing remarks. “There are many exciting things happening.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
