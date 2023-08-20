Mayors from Denton County are competing to craft the ultimate pizza while also fundraising for local charities and nonprofits, all as part of the upcoming second Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off scheduled for Aug. 23.
Each participating mayor is to create a pizza that "wows" the judges with toppings of their choice, and while judging is a big part of the score, raising money for local charities and nonprofits plays a big part, too.
Before the event on Wednesday, mayors from each city have selected a charity or nonprofit to raise money for and The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer’s choice is CASA of Denton County.
“For three years I have served CASA of Denton County as a court appointed advocate / guardian ad litem for a child in foster care,” Mayor Boyer said. “CASA advocates make sure that the needs of the child are being met and serve as a voice for the child during the time their case is going through the court system. I am a huge supporter of the work CASA does for over 300 children in Denton County and I am proud to have selected them.”
Boyer was invited to participate in the Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off and said he’s always ready for a friendly competition. During his time as mayor, Boyer has gotten to know many of the other local mayors and he said competing alongside this group will be “very entertaining.”
“I thought it would be a great opportunity to represent the city and raise some money for local Denton County non-profits,” he said.
While Mayor Boyer can’t give away his pizza recipe, he said that it will not have any toppings that he wouldn’t be willing to eat himself, which includes anchovies, black olives or kale. Going strong into the competition, Boyer said he plans on winning and hopes to compete in future cook-offs to defend his championship.
For those interested in donating, there is a QR code and link on www.casadenton.org where citizens can choose Mayors Pizza Cookoff when making a donation.
“I hope folks here in The Colony and all over Denton County will consider making a donation to whichever non-profit they feel connected to that one of the mayors has chosen to support,” Boyer said. “I'd love for it to be CASA of Denton County, but what is really important is to take the time to help those in need no matter which organization it is.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media
