The Colony Water Tower

The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall. 

The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony is experiencing through Oncor, which is an electric utility company. Boyer said he has reached out to the company for specific statistics on the matter, but they have been unable to provide them because they ask for a specific address.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

