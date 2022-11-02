The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall.
The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony is experiencing through Oncor, which is an electric utility company. Boyer said he has reached out to the company for specific statistics on the matter, but they have been unable to provide them because they ask for a specific address.
“Our city — we’re having multiple outages per week throughout the city, not just at one particular address,” Mayor Richard Boyer said. “So, giving an address doesn’t help and I find it really hard to believe that they don’t have statistics that cover our entire city or their service area within our city limits to tell us about the outages, what are the causes of them.”
Because of the ongoing outages, Boyer said that Oncor is making the city look bad and has asked the company to present to the council at the next meeting.
“We’re having hundreds, if not thousands of people who experience a power outage on a regular basis,” he said. “And we are not able to have statistics or an explanation for them.”
The Colony City Manager Troy Powell said that he will look into asking Oncor to provide infrastructure improvements and maintenance improvements that they have done in the past five years to the council at the next meeting.
In other news, the council is looking to put together a group called the LPGA Council Liaison Group to provide ideas and continue to grow the tournament from a leadership perspective for future LPGA tournaments in The Colony.
“As long as sponsorship stays good, we’re good for another five years,” Powell said in regards to the LPGA tournament which is held every fall in The Colony.
During last week's planning and zoning commission meeting, The Colony commission approved the site plan application for Mavericks, which will be a dance hall within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape.
The site plan application was brought to The Colony City Council for approval and the item passed unanimously after a discussion with the applicant.
Items on the consent agenda were approved with the exception of items regarding the addition and replacement of police vehicles, which were passed unanimously after a brief presentation and discussion.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
