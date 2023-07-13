Screen Shot 2023-07-12 at 3.10.33 PM.png

Hidden Cove Park and Marina

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to hold a public hearing, discuss and consider making a recommendation to The Colony City Council regarding amendments to Hidden Cove Park and Marina.

The amendment would reflect development boundaries, additional RV campgrounds, parking fields, dry storage units and beach improvements for an approximately 680-acre area. Hidden Cove Park and Marina is located at 20400 Hackberry Creek Road.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

