The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to hold a public hearing, discuss and consider making a recommendation to The Colony City Council regarding amendments to Hidden Cove Park and Marina.
The amendment would reflect development boundaries, additional RV campgrounds, parking fields, dry storage units and beach improvements for an approximately 680-acre area. Hidden Cove Park and Marina is located at 20400 Hackberry Creek Road.
Hidden Cove Park and Marina opened in 1985 as “Lewisville State Park,” and in 1995, The Colony assumed a ground lease with the Corp of Engineers and renamed the facility “Hidden Cove Park and Marina.” In 2005, The Colony selected Marine Quest to further develop the park and became a lessee to the city.
In 2006, at approximately 440 acres, Hidden Cove Park and Marina was approved as a planned development to establish development standards accompanying development intentions including a marina, cabins, bunkhouses, RV sites and dry storage facilities.
The proposed amendment to Hidden Cove Park and Marina includes increasing the planned development acreage from approximately 407 acres to approximately 680 acres. The amendment also proposes increasing the facility numbers of previously approved users.
The planned development amendment is the first step in considering the increased improvement for future city review, which will require additional zoning actions for site plans and site plan amendments. In addition to city review, the U.S. Army Corp will consider the amendment approval as the property owner.
Development of the proposed planned development amendment improvements are projected in three phases. Phase 1 will begin in 2023 and improved items include parking, entryways and beach improvements. Phase 2 will occur in 2023 and 2024 and will include RV site additions and utility improvements. Phase 3 will occur in 2025 and 2026 and will include dry storage expansion.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval to city council with all voting in favor.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.