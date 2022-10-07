Veteran Patrol Officer Carlos Henderson was recently put in charge of The Colony Police Department’s newly implemented mental health program. 

Officer Henderson has been a member of The Colony Police Department since 2013. He heard about the start of The Colony’s mental health program and volunteered to head up the project.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

