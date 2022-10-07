Veteran Patrol Officer Carlos Henderson was recently put in charge of The Colony Police Department’s newly implemented mental health program.
Officer Henderson has been a member of The Colony Police Department since 2013. He heard about the start of The Colony’s mental health program and volunteered to head up the project.
Officer Henderson grew up in a children’s home in Itasca, Texas and prior to becoming a police officer he worked as a behavioral consultant for Humble ISD. Officer Henderson stated that he was passionate about the mental health program due to his upbringing. In the children’s home he would often see people with psychiatric issues that were looked over simply because nobody took the time to talk to them and figure out what was driving the behavior. That is why he strives to help those in need of assistance so they can continue to be functioning members of society.
He primarily functions as a patrol officer but as part of his mental health officer duties he strives to focus on the aftercare for those persons who seek assistance from the police department. Officer Henderson maintains contact with those persons and helps them get started on a mental health rehabilitation process through county and state resources.
Working with adaptive behavioral kids and other special needs children has really provided the foundation for Officer Henderson to be successful in his new role. Since taking charge of the program in May, officers from The Colony PD have responded to 115 mental health related calls-for-service. Officer Henderson has assisted dozens with county mental health resources during follow-up investigations and hopes that in the future he is able to perform these duties full-time.
In addition to his other duties he is a member of Denton County’s Mental Health Officer group and has received certifications in TEEACH (Treatment and Education of Autistic and Communication related handicapped Children), ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis). He is also a CPI (Crisis Prevention Institute) instructor and a member of the planning committee for a new state psychiatric hospital in North Texas.
Officer Henderson and The Colony Police Department want to remind all residents that help is available for those in need of mental health assistance.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
