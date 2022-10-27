The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a brief meeting to discuss a single agenda item for a site plan application for a dance hall.
The dance hall would be approximately 14,321 square feet within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape and called Mavericks. It would be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Grandscape Blvd. and Destination Drive in the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development.
Mavericks will be a two-story, dancing and live entertainment facility with a proposed development of an indoor and outdoor area to accommodate dancing and socializing. The establishment will offer live music, light fare and alcohol for patrons.
The proposed building will reflect aesthetic rustic and contemporary elements and is designed with four-sided architecture containing an earth-toned color palette with vertical and horizontal articulations, divided windows, awnings, canopies, and varied roof heights.
The site will also have plants along the perimeter of the building and there will be buffers that contain large canopy trees, small ornamental, and grasses.
In August, another action item that goes hand-in-hand with this site plan came to the planning and zoning commission and the city council and was approved by both.
The Development Review Committee found that the site plan meets requirements of the zoning ordinance and recommended approval from the planning and zoning commission.
After a brief discussion, the motion for the site plan of Mavericks was carried.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
