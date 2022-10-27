The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a brief meeting to discuss a single agenda item for a site plan application for a dance hall.

The dance hall would be approximately 14,321 square feet within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape and called Mavericks. It would be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Grandscape Blvd. and Destination Drive in the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

