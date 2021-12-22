In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a site plan application for a commercial development planned for construction on a 26-acre plot of land along Live Oak Drive and Memorial Drive.
The proposed project will comprise Phase IIB of the Live Oak Logistics Center development, which includes over 866,000 square feet of industrial space. The Live Oak Logistics Center project is also expected to include 362 parking spaces, 72 truck berths and 34 trailer parking spaces.
The development’s Phase IIA, which includes construction on 47 acres of adjacent property along F.M. 423 and Memorial Drive, was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission in an Oct. 26 meeting.
Concerns have been raised by residents amid discussions of this development. In the Oct. 26 meeting, Commission Chair Karen Hames told the developer that lighting at the industrial property could adversely affect residential neighborhoods. Residents have also expressed trepidation on how the project would negatively impact traffic and the visual appearance of the area.
Despite this, the commission voted to recommend approval of the development’s IIA phase to The Colony City Council.
