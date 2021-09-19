Four suspects were recently arrested on suspicion of catalytic converter theft, The Colony Police Department announced Thursday.
Police say the arrest happened in a hotel parking lot off Sam Rayburn Tollway at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 24. According to The Colony police officer Brian Lee, one of the hotel’s managers heard the sound of an electric saw coming from the parking lot and immediately reported what was perceived as suspicious activity to emergency dispatchers.
Police say a traffic stop was promptly conducted on a vehicle containing the four suspects and that catalytic converters and warm electric saws were found on their person. One of the suspects, Lee said, had a firearm.
Lee did not provide the names of the suspects but said they were all males in their 20s.
The four men allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra truck before their arrest.
“[Catalytic converter thieves] target certain cars. Pickups are easier because they’re taller,” Lee said. “They were definitely targeting Tundras.”
