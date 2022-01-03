At 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday, The Colony Police Department responded to an alleged shooting in the 7000 block of Sample Drive.
According to a press release, a male suspect had called 911 and reported that he had shot and killed his girlfriend. Officers responded to the scene and entered the private residence. Officers contacted the suspect and discovered the victim’s body within the home, police said, adding that the victim had numerous gunshot wounds and was deceased.
The suspect, 46-year-old Jason Dixon of The Colony, was arrested and transported to The Colony Jail. Records indicate that he was transported to the Denton County Jail, where he is currently held in lieu of a $1 million bond for one count of murder.
Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.
