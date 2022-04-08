The Colony Police Department (TCPD) is still requesting tips and offering a $2,000 cash reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of suspects who police say stole commemorative items from the Veteran’s Memorial in the city’s Five Star Complex.
The alleged robberies reportedly took place sometime between Oct. 19-24, 2021.
In a Monday email, Jay Goodson, TCPD’s Assistant Chief of Operations, said that investigators are “no closer to a suspect, other than a very weak truck description.”
Authorities initially suspected that the stolen items, six plaques and statues that were installed in 2007 four years after the construction of the Veteran’s Memorial, were sold to a pawn shop in Corpus Christi, but Goodson said the items were later proven to be different from the stolen property.
After the alleged theft took place, TCPD uploaded surveillance video that was taken on Oct. 24, 2021 of a truck with black wheels leaving the premises. Police say they contacted the owner of the truck and determined that he had a rightful reason to be there, and as such, did not label him a suspect.
“We assume that the suspect will attempt to chop up the statues and sell it at multiple different scrap yards,” said Officer Rick De La Cruz to The Colony Courier-Leader in October.
City officials say the statues are significant to The Colony and its culture of supporting first responders and veterans. Brett Beene, the city’s Security Advisor and Emergency Management Coordinator, and The Colony spokesperson Blaine Crimmins called the memorial “sacred.”
