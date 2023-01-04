The Colony Police Department
From The Colony PD

On Dec. 13, 2022, The Colony Police Department received the award of “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Since 2006, the Accreditation Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 170 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. These best practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments