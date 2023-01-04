On Dec. 13, 2022, The Colony Police Department received the award of “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
Since 2006, the Accreditation Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 170 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. These best practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.
The Colony Police Department was originally Accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program in November of 2014. Police agencies Accredited by the TPCA must undergo an onsite inspection every fourth year and this makes the third successful onsite inspection completed by TCPD.
This voluntary process required the department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. The on-site review is conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of our state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Accreditation Committee for final analysis and decision to award “Accredited” status.
On Dec. 13, the department was notified that it had been awarded the coveted “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” award for the third time. This process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure the citizens of The Colony that its Police Department is conforming to the current state of the art in law enforcement.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.