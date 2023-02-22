The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to receive a presentation honoring the police department and the local library for the excellent work that the department’s have been able to provide for the city.
Little Elm Police Department Chief of Police Rodney W. Harrison came to the council meeting on behalf of the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation’s Law Enforcement Accreditation Program to present The Colony Chief of Police David Coulon with an accreditation award.
“Currently in the state of Texas, there are approximately 2,700 law enforcement agencies,” Chief Harrison said. “Out of that number, there are only 190 that are currently accredited through the Texas Police Chiefs Association. That says something about The Colony and out of that number, there are very few that have been accredited three different times and this is the third accreditation for the City of The Colony, so that says something not only about your police chief, but also the men and women that serve this community.”
Officer Brian Lee is the program manager and each year, he spends about six months preparing for the inspection from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation.
“As the police chief down the road, it’s an honor to work with them,” Chief Harrison said. “I know that at any time I could make a phone call to the chief or anyone and they’ll give us assistance and he knows that we’ll return that favor.”
The police department wasn’t the only city department to receive an award during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The Colony Public Library staff was also honored, receiving the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA).
Each year, TMLDA presents this award for outstanding contribution by public libraries to their communities. This has been going on since 1966 and libraries have to qualify in 10 categories. This is the fourth year that The Colony Public Library has received this award.
“We can’t do our library work without our talented staff and we also can’t run a library without our hardworking volunteers,” Library Director Megan Charters said. “For the fiscal year 2021-22, we had over 1,200 hours of volunteer service in our library. They are working on keeping our shelving neat and clean and dust free, they are working on local history, they are working on the cemetery, they help process our books. A lot of times they are behind the scenes, but their work cannot go unappreciated.”
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.