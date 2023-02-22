The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to receive a presentation honoring the police department and the local library for the excellent work that the department’s have been able to provide for the city.

Little Elm Police Department Chief of Police Rodney W. Harrison came to the council meeting on behalf of the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation’s Law Enforcement Accreditation Program to present The Colony Chief of Police David Coulon with an accreditation award.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

