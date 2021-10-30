A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for any information that can lead to the arrest of suspects who police in The Colony say stole six plaques and statues from the Veteran’s Memorial in the city’s Five Star Complex.
Investigators believe the thefts were conducted on Oct. 19 and 24. On Thursday, police uploaded surveillance video taken on the latter day of a truck with black wheels leaving the premises.
“Detectives were able to contact the owner of the truck in the video who had a rightful reason to be there and is not considered a suspect at this time,” said Officer Rick De La Cruz of The Colony Police Department in an email. “We assume that the suspect will attempt to chop up the statues and sell it at multiple different scrap yards.”
De La Cruz said on Friday that no suspects were identified.
City officials say the theft of the statues, which were installed in 2007 four years after the construction of the Veteran’s Memorial, brought bitter feelings.
“The significance [of the statues] is obvious,” said The Colony city spokesperson Blaine Crimmins. “We’re a community that strongly supports its military veterans and first-responders. The memorial from which these items were stolen is a sacred space where we routinely honor our veterans.”
Brett Beene, Security Advisor and Emergency Management Coordinator for The Colony, called the memorial “a sacred place.”
“It’s very personal,” Beene said.
Those with information are asked to contact The Colony Police Detective James Farris at jfarris@thecolonytx.gov, or Beene at bbeene@thecolonytx.gov.
