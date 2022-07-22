Discussions on the upcoming tax rate in The Colony are now officially under way.
While the precise tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is not yet certain, city officials are proposing an ad valorem tax rate of $0.6475 per $100 valuation, a $0.025 decrease from 2021-22's $0.6500 per $100.
This proposed rate will be discussed in a public hearing next month.
Assistant city manager Tim Miller told The Colony City Council in a Tuesday meeting that because there is currently $1.4 billion worth of property under protest in the city, it may affect the budgetary process or ongoing city projects, or both. Amid this exchange, Mayor Richard Boyer indicated that process may lapse through August despite a July 25 deadline for the Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD) to process 95% of filed protests.
“We’re really at their mercy," Miller said.
This comes as DCAD is fielding a record number of appraisal protests amid soaring property values in Denton County. While 90,000 protests were filed in 2021, DCAD is anticipating that it will receive and process 120,000 by the end of the appraisal cycle.
The public hearing for the 2022-23 tax rate, budget and the Grandscape public improvement district (PID) assessment plan will be conducted at The Colony City Hall on Aug. 16.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
