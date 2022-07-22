The Colony city hall
Discussions on the upcoming tax rate in The Colony are now officially under way. 

While the precise tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is not yet certain, city officials are proposing an ad valorem tax rate of $0.6475 per $100 valuation, a $0.025 decrease from 2021-22's $0.6500 per $100. 

