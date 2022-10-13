The Colony Public Library, with support from Friends of The Colony Public Library, launched its newest literacy outreach project in late September.
The project is called “Neighborhood Bookshelf” and involves the library partnering with local businesses that have waiting rooms and providing 30 books at each location for people to read while they wait. The project is targeted toward readers from preschool through middle school.
“It’s a way of engaging with the community in general,” said Kate Margolis, the assistant library director at The Colony Public Library. “Making the library visible, that’s always something that we like to do to get people more aware of the library.”
Part of the inspiration for this specific literacy outreach project came from an organization called “Barbershop Books,” which is a nationwide program designed to empower communities to create transformative reading experiences for their children. The program partners with communities to support reading in local barbershops.
One local business the library has partnered with is WaveMAX Laundry in The Colony.
“We are thrilled to participate in this great program,” WaveMAX Laundry commented on a Facebook post created by The Colony Public Library. “Thank you for including us. First day and already in use!”
Beyond “Neighborhood Bookshelf,” the library has a few other literacy outreach programs they are doing right now. One ongoing program is partnerships with local daycares in the community where staff will go and conduct storytimes at the daycares to promote early reading.
The library mainly focuses on early literacy programs because this is where a lot of need for reading in the community is.
To achieve success with the literacy programs, Margolis said the library has been aiming the programs, especially “Neighborhood Bookshelf,” toward parents who are working and do not have a lot of resources or time to bring their children into the library.
For community members interested in helping to support “Neighborhood Bookshelf,” they are encouraged to donate children’s books to the circulation desk at The Colony Public Library or get involved as a member of Friends of The Colony Public Library.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.