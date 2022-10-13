The Colony Public Library, with support from Friends of The Colony Public Library, launched its newest literacy outreach project in late September.

The project is called “Neighborhood Bookshelf” and involves the library partnering with local businesses that have waiting rooms and providing 30 books at each location for people to read while they wait. The project is targeted toward readers from preschool through middle school. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

