Bailey Cooper has worked at The Colony Public Library for the past two years as an assistant and recently accepted a full time position as Technical Services Librarian. Cooper’s favorite part about the job is connecting people with various kinds of information, as well as being surrounded by books all day. In her free time, Cooper enjoys spending time with her pets and family, watching the TV show “Friends” or planning her next Disney vacation.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I recently completed my master’s degree in history and archiving from Liberty University where I gained experience in various research methods and historical preservation. Over the past two years, I have worked at The Colony Public Library as an assistant and have now accepted the position as Technical Services Librarian. I am so grateful for this next chapter in my life and am excited for what is to come.
What do you do in your role as Technical Services Librarian for the Colony Public Library?
As Technical Services Librarian, my essential responsibilities include generating bibliographic records for our library’s database, supervising the processing and cataloging of our library materials and assisting patrons with any reference inquiries. In addition, I serve as the staff liaison for The Colony Local History Committee where I support and maintain the city’s local history collection.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Besides the joy of being surrounded by books all day, librarians have the unique opportunity to connect people to various kinds of information, and I believe this is what I love most. There is something so rewarding about reaching the needs of others as they discover something new and are given the necessary tools to achieve their goals.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Though I did not intentionally pursue a career as a librarian, I couldn’t be happier with where I have found myself. I have always had a desire for continually educating myself and sharing those “aha moments” with others…what better place to do this than at a library!
What are some of your favorite books? Who are your favorite authors?
This may not come as a surprise, but I love a good history book. My favorite areas of study are the American Revolution, World War II, and the history of the Walt Disney Studios.
What are you passionate about?
One of my passions is traveling and exploring new places as often as I can. Planning out all the fun touristy attractions, good food spots and fascinating historical sites is almost as fun as experiencing them.
Who or what inspires you?
New inspirations find me nearly every day, and they most often come from my family, friends, or the work I’m doing...oh, and I can't forget to mention Pinterest!
What do you like to do in your free time?
After a day’s work, I love to come home to my basset hound, Hallie, and cat, Tibby, who are both such a joy to have around! You would most likely find me binging the TV show “Friends,” spending time with my nephew and nieces, or planning my next Disney vacation.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on library goers?
I always like to say, “There are no dumb questions.” I never want to be that person who belittles others simply because they do not fully grasp something. I would rather positively impact patrons by educating them so that they may move forward in confidence, knowing they now understand something new that they can share with others.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.