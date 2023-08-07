Lakeside Profile 86.jpeg
Courtesy of Bailey Cooper

Bailey Cooper has worked at The Colony Public Library for the past two years as an assistant and recently accepted a full time position as Technical Services Librarian. Cooper’s favorite part about the job is connecting people with various kinds of information, as well as being surrounded by books all day. In her free time, Cooper enjoys spending time with her pets and family, watching the TV show “Friends” or planning her next Disney vacation.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments