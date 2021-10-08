According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emergency rooms near The Colony reported ICU occupancy rates exceeding 90% from Sept. 24-30.
In this interim, Medical City Lewisville reported 98% occupancy while Baylor Scott & White Centennial in Frisco reported 99%.
Gas leak reported
A gas leak was reported Thursday along Memorial Drive’s stretch between Blair Oaks Drive and Paige Road, The Colony officials announced that afternoon.
According to city spokesperson Blaine Crimmins, a contractor struck a gas line at approximately noon Thursday. Traffic was briefly impacted as first responders worked to localize the leak. No evacuations were required, nor were residential customers within the leak’s vicinity impacted.
Opioid settlement approved
In its Wednesday meeting, The Colony City Council voted to table a resolution authorizing the city to join Texas in a nationwide settlement with the country’s three largest drug wholesalers (Cardinal Heath, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson) and largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.
The settlement, often referred to as the “Opioid Settlement,” collectively amounts to $26 billion, of which Texas could receive as much as $1.5 billion. Should Texas receive this maximum allotment, Denton County and the city of The Colony could potentially gain $1.38 million and $140,000, respectively.
Officials say this money would go toward efforts to curtail opioid addiction. Discussion among council hinged largely on how state officials calculate the allocation of settlement funds.
