The Colony roundup 9.26

The Colony’s Community Relations Director Joe Perez in a Tuesday council meeting

 Video still courtesy of The Colony City Council

The Colony Animal Shelter will undergo a series of improvements following a $45,000 donation gifted from an anonymous donor.

“What they really wanted to see was more of an aesthetically pleasing environment for visitors and for the dogs out there,” said The Colony’s Community Relations Director Joe Perez to The Colony City Council while presenting a report on the renovations Tuesday.

According to an accompanying video presentation shown to the council following Perez’s remarks, the construction includes new turf for its dog park.

The developer said the renovation is expected to start in approximately one month and last for 4-6 weeks.

Census data released

A new batch of Census data shows that The Colony’s 2020 population is 44,534. The population in the 2010 Census was 36,328.  

Concrete truck accident

A car accident involving a concrete truck delayed traffic along Memorial Drive between Market Street and Standridge Drive Monday after the truck “lost some product on the street,” The Colony police officer Brian Lee confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

