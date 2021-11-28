Chris Chandler, The Colony Police Department’s Assistant Police Chief, retired on Nov. 19 and will serve as the Chief of Police of the Murphy Police Department, The Colony Police Department announced last week.
Chandler’s tenure as police chief will begin on Wednesday, the Murphy Police Department confirmed.
Signal construction underway
The city of The Colony announced that a traffic signal project for the intersection of Standridge Drive and Memorial Drive is estimated to be complete in summer 2022 as city staff awaits the delivery of parts.
The intersection attracts nearly 20,000 motorists per day along the border of The Colony and Lewisville. The $364,000 project was approved by The Colony City Council in a unanimous vote in an Oct. 6 meeting.
Dog walkers sought
Due to a pending reconstruction of the shelter’s backyard area, The Colony Animal Services is seeking dog walkers.
City staff anticipates that these volunteer services will be needed through December.
Applicants are asked to apply in-person at the shelter.
Holiday in the Park
The Colony Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual “Holiday in the Park” Christmas event on Saturday. The event will run from 5-8 p.m., with a parade beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Because the parade will start at Peters Colony Elementary School and end at the city’s Five Star Complex, it is expected to impact traffic along Nash Drive and Blair Oaks Drive.
