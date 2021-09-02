A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted last Saturday for the newly opened Cascades/Grandscape Trail project.
The bicycle trail runs from the 5900 block of Stone Creek Drive to the intersection of Grandscape Boulevard and Destination Drive. A trail underpass beneath Sam Rayburn Tollway is included in the one-mile trail.
The Colony City Council approved a $1.3 million contract for the project’s construction in a November 2020 meeting. Funds for the trail came from The Colony Community Development Corporation and park dedication fees from the Cascades at The Colony development.
Unemployment falls
The Texas Workforce Commission released data on Aug. 20 indicating that unemployment in The Colony has declined from 5.7% in June to 4.9% in July, with the city’s civilian labor force increasing by over 170 people.
Texas’s statewide unemployment rate decreased in the same time period from 6.5% to 6.2%.
No new press box
The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to cancel a construction contract authorizing a renovation of a press box at The Colony High School’s Tommy Briggs Stadium.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers told trustees that the real cost of the project is nearly twice what was originally projected. The board was advised that it will possibly revisit the prospect of “bundling” it with another contract in an October meeting.
The press box renovation was one of many endeavors laid out in Lewisville ISD’s 2017 bond referendum.
Labor Day hours
All city-run facilities in The Colony will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day, with The Colony Public Library being closed from Sept. 4-6. The holiday, city officials say, will not affect the week’s trash pickup schedule.
