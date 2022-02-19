The Colony Police Department (TCPD) is kicking off its “Citizens Police Academy” event on March 10.
Since 1994, TCPD has officiated this class to educate residents on the inner-workings of local law enforcement. Enrollees will be given class instruction, tours of the police station and firearm safety training.
The course will take place on Thursdays from 7-9:30 p.m. for the next 10 weeks. Online registration for the event is now open.
Library wins award
The Colony Public Library (TCPL) was awarded the “Achievement of Library Excellence Award,” an honor given by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. TCPL is one of 59 libraries in Texas to receive this award in 2021.
“The Colony Public Library demonstrated distinction with its many programs and services including offering a Play-Learn-Grow Early Learning Space, hosting a Summer Reading Challenge, partnering with UNT Health Science Center Library to provide a health information kiosk, implementing drive-thru window service, creating a seed library, circulating mobile hotspots for internet checkout and expanding 24/7 WiFi access to the parking lot,” the library said in a statement.
Salute to the Stars
The Colony Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Salute to the Stars Awards Gala on Feb. 26 at the Cascades Conference Center.
The event will be emceed by morning talk show host Hannah Davis and will be attended by Police Chief David Coulon, Fire Chief Scott Thompson, Mayor Richard Boyer and other members of The Colony City Council.
Presidents Day closures
All city-run facilities in The Colony will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. This will not impact trash and recycling collection schedules.
