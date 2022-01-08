In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council recognized two city employees who helped locate a missing, autistic child in the Eastvale subdivision on Nov. 24.
Michael Chesney and Geraldo Vasquez, both engineering inspectors for The Colony, participated in the public search following the end of their shifts. The child was located along the shoreline of Lake Lewisville and promptly reunited with his family.
“I’m gonna go ahead and call them heroes because I believe that’s what they are,” Jay Goodson, the city’s Assistant Police Chief, said to the council on Tuesday. “We had other agencies out trying to help us, we put a drone in the air, we had K-9s on the way from other agencies to try to help, and it was getting close to dinner time, so we were a little fearful about the dark.”
Special session
The Colony City Council will convene for a special session on Monday to interview and appoint applicants for various advisory boards, including the Board of Adjustment, Keep The Colony Beautiful, the Technologies Board and The Colony Economic Development Corporation.
Traffic delay
Construction along Windhaven Parkway’s stretch between Andover Drive and Walnut Creek Lane will begin on Monday and run through Feb. 15, a spokesperson from The Colony confirmed on Friday.
This construction will be done to improve the drainage of the thoroughfare. Because one westbound lane will be closed in pursuit of this project, motorists in The Colony are advised that they may experience delays.
