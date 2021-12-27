The Colony City Councilmember David Terre was reappointed to the Denton County Appraisal District’s board of directors for the fifth election cycle in a row, the city announced in a Monday press release.
Of the 17 nominees, Terre was one of five to be selected to serve on the board and the only one to be a city official. He was nominated by The Colony City Council in a Nov. 16 meeting and subsequently voted in by 61 Denton County voting entities, including the Denton County Commissioners Court.
Unemployment down
The unemployment rate in The Colony declined from 4% to 3.6% from October to November, Dec. 17 data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
In this interim, the city’s civilian workforce has also increased in population by 311 people.
P&Z vote forthcoming
In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a site plan application for a commercial development planned for construction on a 26-acre plot of land along Live Oak Drive and Memorial Drive.
The proposed project will comprise Phase IIB of the Live Oak Logistics Center development, which includes over 866,000 square feet of industrial space.
Package advisory
With consumer activity expected to continue following the Christmas holiday, The Colony Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant against package thefts.
Measures to prevent such theft include requiring a signature for delivery, having packages dropped off at Amazon lockers or having packages delivered to another location such as a workplace or friend’s house.
Christmas Spectacular continues
Despite Christmas having already passed, The Colony Christmas Spectacular will continue through Jan. 2 at Perryman Park.
More information can be found online at t.ly/ODKj.
