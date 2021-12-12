The number of COVID-19 cases reported in The Colony has seen a decline from October to November, data from Denton County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.
There were 327 active cases on Dec. 1, a number exceeded by Nov. 1’s count of 614. The numbers of COVID-19 reports from symptom onsets have also declined, as 236 new cases were reported in October while 186 were reported in November.
Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in this interim. A total of 23 people have died from COVID-19 in The Colony since March 2020.
Opioid resolution approved
On Tuesday, The Colony City Council approved an opioid settlement resolution authorizing the City Manager’s office to broker an agreement between The Colony and the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TAG) to join a settlement that could potentially award Texas $1.5 billion.
Members of the council previously criticized the settlement for what they deemed a small and insufficient allocation of funds to cities and counties. Despite this, the resolution passed 6-1, with Councilman Perry Schrag dissenting.
According to TAG’s settlement allocation term sheet, The Colony would receive $114,297 if cities and counties were collectively given $150 million, while Denton County would receive $1,132,298.
Traffic light under construction
An installation for a four-way traffic light along Standridge Drive and Memorial Drive is estimated to be complete in summer 2022, the city of The Colony announced Wednesday.
The intersection, which attracts nearly 20,000 motorists per day, lies within the boundaries of The Colony, with Memorial Drive turning into Lewisville’s Lake Ridge Drive immediately west of Standridge Drive.
Council vacancies filled
The Colony City Council filled the vacancies for Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem in its Tuesday meeting.
In a unanimous vote, the council elected Councilman Joel Marks of Place 6 as the Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Brian Wade of Place 3 as the Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.
Before a new slate of council members were sworn in on Nov. 16, Richard Boyer served as the Mayor Pro Tem, while Kirk Mikulec served as the Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. Boyer has since been sworn in as Mayor, while Mikulec’s Place 1 seat was filled by current Councilwoman Judy Ensweiler.
Stocking stuffers wanted
The Colony Animal Services (TCAS) is accepting donations for gifts that can be put in dedicated stockings for its animals.
The stockings, which are given to shelter animals upon adoption, can be filled by donors any time during TCAS’s normal business hours.
