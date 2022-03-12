Denton County Public Health reported 207 COVID-19 cases in The Colony in the month of February, a substantial drop from January’s reported 2,586 cases in the city. As of Friday, no additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in The Colony since Jan. 28.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Denton County’s average daily cases count declined by 71%, one of the steepest declines among all of Texas’s 254 counties.
Unemployment increases
The unemployment rate in The Colony increased from 3.5% to 3.9% from December 2021 to January 2022, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
While the city’s civilian labor force increased in size by 93 people, its unemployed population increased by 96.
First responders of the year
The Colony Chamber of Commerce named its First Responders of the year during a recent gala event. Fire Marshal Jeromy Lucas was named First Reponder of the Year for The Colony Fire Department, and Officer JP Alexander, a School Resource Officer at Lowell H. Strike Middle School.
