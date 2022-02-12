Denton County Public Health reported that 2,586 COVID cases in the month of January in The Colony, with infections reaching their peak on Jan. 5 and 10, days which each saw a reported 154 positive tests.

January saw a total of 227 documented recoveries and a sharp increase in active cases. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in The Colony that month.

LISD bond updates

A construction update stemming from Lewisville ISD’s 2017 bond package was presented to the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday work session.

The following Lewisville ISD facilities in The Colony are still in progress:

  • The Colony High School Fine Arts Renovation and Black Box Theater (substantially complete)
  • Lakeview Middle School electrical upgrades
  • The Colony High School turf replacements (substantially complete)

Most of the 2017 bond initiatives, including high school softball field renovations, have already been completed.

LINKS

DCPH COVID-19 dashboard (scroll over "choose a geographical area" and select The Colony)

Lewisville ISD construction update documents

