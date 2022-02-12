Denton County Public Health reported that 2,586 COVID cases in the month of January in The Colony, with infections reaching their peak on Jan. 5 and 10, days which each saw a reported 154 positive tests.
January saw a total of 227 documented recoveries and a sharp increase in active cases. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in The Colony that month.
LISD bond updates
A construction update stemming from Lewisville ISD’s 2017 bond package was presented to the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday work session.
The following Lewisville ISD facilities in The Colony are still in progress:
- The Colony High School Fine Arts Renovation and Black Box Theater (substantially complete)
- Lakeview Middle School electrical upgrades
- The Colony High School turf replacements (substantially complete)
Most of the 2017 bond initiatives, including high school softball field renovations, have already been completed.
LINKS
DCPH COVID-19 dashboard (scroll over "choose a geographical area" and select The Colony)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.