Liberty by the Lake, The Colony’s annual Fourth of July celebration, will take place on July 2 at the Five Star Complex, across from The Colony High School.
The event will include a fireworks show, 5k and 10k runs, rides, live music and food vendors. The runs will take place at Stewart Creek Park.
More information can be found online at LibertyByTheLake.com.
Seized funds discussion
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will hear a presentation from Police Chief David Coulon on its use of seized and forfeited funds.
According to city documents, The Colony Police Department intends to spend up to $20,000 of the funds on drone equipment and gym equipment.
Water maintenance to begin
Residents of Austin Ranch may notice a different taste in their water on Tuesday, and that’s because the North Texas Municipal Water District (which services Plano, where Austin Ranch gets its water form) will be performing a four-week water disinfection maintenance.
More information on the district’s maintenance can be found online at t.ly/wFtY.
Municipal court to close
The Colony Municipal Court will be closed on March 9-10 for staff development. As a result, residents with outstanding payments or documents due on those days will be given an extended due date of March 16.
