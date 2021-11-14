The Colony City Council will convene in a special meeting on Monday to canvass the results of the Nov. 2 election. In a separate meeting on Tuesday, Mayor-elect Richard Boyer will be sworn in, along with elected city council candidates Judy Ensweiler (Place 1) and Robyn Holtz (Place 2).
Boyer will succeed outgoing Mayor Joe McCourry, while Ensweiler will be a successor to Councilman Kirk Mikulec. Because Boyer left the Place 2 seat to run for mayor, Holtz will be his successor.
TCHS project completed
Per a Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees vote on Monday, a $5.1 million construction project for the renovation of The Colony High School’s front entrance was closed out. The project was initially approved by trustees in May 2019 and was funded by a 2017 bond item.
“Christmas Spectacular”
The Colony Parks and Recreation will host a “Christmas Spectacular” light show every evening from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2.
The choreographed light show will take place at The Colony’s Central Fire Station during this time, and spectators can listen to Christmas music along with the tour by listening to 99.9FM.
For more information, go to thecolonytx.gov/834/Christmas-Spectacular.
