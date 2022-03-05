In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council approved the following expenditures:
- $1 million for a purchase order for street, alley and sidewalk repairs (sanctioned in part by an interlocal agreement with the city of Flower Mound)
- $109,000 for an upgrade of the city’s TRAKIT software, which is used for administrative and workplace management purposes
Chicago restaurant coming
Chicago restaurant and popular Windy City tourist attraction Portillo’s announced on Tuesday that it is opening its first Texas location in Grandscape.
The restaurant is expected to open in fall 2022.
EDC wins award
The Colony Economic Development Corporation (TCEDC) received an award from The Texas Economic Development Council, the city announced on Thursday.
The award was for “Excellence in Economic Development for 2021,” of which TCEDC is now a 14-time recipient.
Migratory bird watch
With March signifying the beginning of migration season for many migratory bird species, The Colony is asking residents to report any migratory bird sightings within the city.
A more comprehensive report on the issue from The Colony Courier-Leader can be found here.
