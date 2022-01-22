In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council approved the site plan for The Colony Fire Department’s Fire Station No. 5. The vote came a week after a unanimous recommendation by The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission.
The fire station will be located on a 3.5 acre tract of land along the intersection of Lebanon Road and Scotty’s Lake Lane, adjacent to Little Elm ISD’s Lowell Strike Middle School. The 11,000-square-foot fire station would include 27 parking spaces and two vehicle access points.
Construction will begin this year, city officials said.
Unemployment stagnates
The unemployment rate in The Colony stagnated from November to December, as the number of unemployed civilian labor force participants decreased by four people, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
According to the data, The Colony had 1,075 unemployed people in November and 1,071 in December. The city’s civilian labor force, which had a reported 29,880 people in December, increased by eight people in this interim.
The statewide unemployment rate in Texas declined by 0.2%, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division reported a decrease by 0.3%.
Free COVID testing
The Colony residents can get free COVID-19 testing from Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday through Thursday. Participating testing clinics include DCPH’s Denton location and Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville.
Registration can be done online at t.ly/K6Vw.
