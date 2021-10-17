In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will vote on whether to authorize a specific use permit (SUP) for a prospective thrift store whose proximity to Thrift Giant would otherwise violate zoning ordinances.
The facility, nonprofit Grace Bridge Resale, needs an SUP due to its close proximity with Thrift Giant, as an ordinance mandates that no two thrift stores can exist within a two-mile proximity. Without an SUP, Grace Bridge Resale would also violate an ordinance stipulating that thrift stores located in a strip mall must be at least 25% smaller than the strip’s flagship tenant.
The SUP was recommended by The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission through a 6-1 vote in a Sept. 28 meeting.
ICU occupancy changes
Emergency rooms near The Colony have seen both increased and decreased ICU occupancies from the week of Sept. 24-30 to the most recently reported week of Oct. 1-7.
While Baylor, Scott & White Centennial in Frisco increased its ICU occupancy from 99% to 100% in this interim, Medical City Lewisville’s declined from 98% to 95%.
Early voting on Monday
Early voting for The Colony City Council election and the concurrent state election will be available to residents on Monday and will continue to be offered through Oct. 29. Election Day is on Nov. 2.
For more information, including polling locations and sample ballots, go to www.votedenton.gov.
