The Colony’s Grandscape development was awarded as “The Most Innovative Retail and Entertainment Project” among an international slate of contenders nominated by the London-based Global Retail and Leisure International (RLI) Awards.
“With so many outstanding projects in the world, it’s truly a great honor for the entire Grandscape team to be recognized as the Most Innovative Retail and Entertainment Project,” said Grandscape President Jeff Lind in a statement.
Over $1M in expenditures
In its upcoming Wednesday meeting, The Colony City Council will vote on a series of resolutions authorizing various expenditures, including:
- $279,000 for a new ambulance for The Colony Fire Station #2
- $231,000 for the purchase of 85 tasers for The Colony Police Department
- $222,000 for street reconstruction on Ballard Trail, Runyon Drive and Alta Oaks Court
- $210,000 for roof repair services on The Colony Police Department’s facility
- $160,000 for a seven-year lease with a company that provides defibrillators and chest compression systems to The Colony Fire Department
Pantry partnership
Lewisville ISD’s Camey Elementary School in The Colony has partnered with Minnie’s Food Pantry in providing a food pantry for the campus.
“We want to make sure our students’ basic needs are met,” Camey Elementary Principal Angela Cortez said in a press release. “We still have a lot of struggles from the pandemic and we know that high learning can’t happen when something is missing from a students’ basic needs. We always want to support The Colony community and make sure they have what they need to raise their children.”
