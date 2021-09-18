The Grandscape Wheel, a ferris wheel with 42 cars each holding a capacity of eight people, hosted a grand opening in The Colony last week.
At 180 feet in length, the wheel is now the tallest structure in The Colony.
The wheel is one of the latest additions to The Colony’s Grandscape mixed-use development, which includes Galaxy Theatres, Jurassic World, Windmills and more.
Emergency communications resolution
The Colony City Council will vote on a resolution in its Monday meeting that, if enacted, would authorize a communications service agreement between The Colony and the city of Fort Worth. Under this agreement, The Colony Fire Department would be able to communicate more directly with Tarrant County Fire Operations, and first responders in The Colony would have access to Tarrant County’s emergency communications infrastructure.
KTCB receives $5k grant
Keep The Colony Beautiful (KTCB) was recently named a recipient of Keep Texas Beautiful’s 2021 Rebuilding Texas Fund Grant (RTFG), a $5,000 award.
