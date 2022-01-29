In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will:
- Discuss the prospect of constructing a dual left turn lane at the east- and westbound intersection underpass of State Highway 121 and Paige Road
- Discuss and possibly approve the extension of The Colony’s current juvenile curfew ordinance as written
- Consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to accept a $400,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife that would benefit the development of West Shore Park. If the resolution is approved, the funds will be matched by The Colony Community Development Corporation to form a combined $800,000 development budget.
In a special preliminary session, The Colony City Council will also conduct interviews for potential appointees for the Keep The Colony Beautiful board.
100% occupancy
Emergency rooms near The Colony have reported 100% occupancies in their intensive care units (ICU) between Jan. 14-20, Monday data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed.
Reporting 100% occupancies were Baylor, Scott and White Centennial in Frisco, Medical City Lewisville and Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Candidate forum
The Colony Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public forum for candidates running for Denton County’s Commissioners Court and Texas house district 65. The forum is scheduled for Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. and will take place at The Colony Annex on 6804 Main Street.
Residents can submit questions by Tuesday by emailing them to info@thecolonychamber.org.
Free gun locks
The Colony Police Department announced that it is offering free gun locks. Residents opting for a lock are asked to visit The Colony Police Department’s records division window from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
