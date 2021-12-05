According to Nov. 29 data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emergency rooms near The Colony reported ICU occupancy rates exceeding 90% from Nov. 19-25.
In this interim, Baylor Scott & White Centennial in Frisco reported 100% occupancy while Medical City Lewisville reported 93% occupancy.
Pro tem elections
The Colony City Council will deliberate in its Tuesday meeting to elect a new Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.
Before a new slate of council members were sworn in on Nov. 16, Richard Boyer served as the Mayor Pro Tem, while Kirk Mikulec served as the Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. Boyer has since been sworn in as Mayor, while Mikulec’s Place 1 seat was filled by current Councilwoman Judy Ensweiler.
Fourth lane
The North Texas Tollway Authority announced on Friday that it completed its expansion project of Sam Rayburn Tollway, which included the addition of a fourth lane along the road’s stretch from Coppell to McKinney.
