Local organizations have participated in The Colony’s Independence Day Parade for years.

 File photo courtesy of the city of The Colony

In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will receive direction and discuss The Colony’s 2022 Independence Day parade.

Traditionally set to coincide with the city’s annual Liberty by the Lake event, the parade was cancelled last year due to, among other things, its scheduling conflict with the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic.

KTCB iNaturalist class

Keep The Colony Beautiful is hosting a class on March 31 at City Hall where residents can be trained on using the iNaturalist smartphone app.

The app provides a medium for users to contribute to a biodiversity database with help from wildlife experts. iNaturalist enables users to take photos of plants and animal wildlife.

The class will also include information on the 2022 City Nature Challenge, an international competition where cities contend for the title of having the most biodiversity.

More information can be found online at t.ly/yYdi.

Water line break

On Thursday, a water line broke near the intersection of Wampler Drive and Woodruff Drive. As a result, the water service for dozens of adjacent homes was halted as workers arrived on the scene to make repairs.

Repairs have since been made, and water service has since been restored.

