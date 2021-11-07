In a Wednesday meeting, The Colony City Council unanimously denied a variance for an LED billboard planned for installation in the 3900 block of SH 121 adjacent to Standridge Drive.
The vote came after the developer issued an appeal to the council on May 5 after a sign permit was denied two days prior due to its designation as an “off-premise sign,” or a sign intended to promote a business in a location outside of its premises. Off-premise signs are banned within The Colony’s Business Park zoning district.
In past council meetings, adjacent property owners expressed opposition to the billboard’s construction, arguing that it would have an adverse economic impact.
Reward increases
One week after suspects allegedly stole six plaques and statues from the Veteran’s Memorial in the city’s Five Star Complex, The Colony Police Department announced on Friday that the tip reward has been increased from $2,000 to $4,000.
Those with information are asked to contact The Colony Police Detective James Farris at jfarris@thecolonytx.gov, or The Colony Security Advisor Brett Beene at bbeene@thecolonytx.gov.
Vaccine clinic
The Colony High School will be administering COVID-19 vaccines on campus on Wednesday and Dec. 1. Doses and booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered to all Lewisville ISD students, parents and teachers over the duration of this event, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Qualifying patients can sign up at mhealthsystem.com/LewisvilleISD.
Veteran’s Day hours
All city offices and facilities in The Colony will be closed on Thursday in observance of Veteran’s Day. This will not affect trash and recycling pickup services.
