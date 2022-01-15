In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance authorizing a site plan for Live Oak Logistics Center’s Phase IIB development.
This 26-acre tract is one of multiple phases of the Live Oak Logistics Center’s 886,000 square feet of industrial space. The Dallas Morning News reports that its cost is expected to exceed $33 million.
Concerns have been raised by residents amid discussions of this development. In an Oct. 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Commission Chair Karen Hames told the developer that lighting at the industrial property could adversely affect residential neighborhoods. Residents have also expressed trepidation on how the project would negatively impact traffic and the visual appearance of the area.
Lakeview electrical upgrades
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustee approved an action item setting the guaranteed maximum price of electrical upgrades for two schools, including Lakeview Middle School in The Colony, at approximately $1.8 million.
The funding will come from the district’s 2017 bond package and specifically spearhead fire alarm upgrades at Lakeview.
Sweetheart Ball
The Colony Parks and Recreation announced its 17th installment of the Sweetheart Ball, which will take place on Feb. 19 at the Cascades Event Center in The Colony.
More information can be found online at t.ly/QiJX.
MLK Day closures
City facilities in The Colony will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
