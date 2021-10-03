The Colony Police Department is joining other police departments around the United States in celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday.
For this occasion, the department will be hosting a block party at 6 p.m. at The Colony Recreation Center on 5151 North Colony Boulevard. The event includes food, games and opportunities for members of the community to speak with The Colony first responders.
Opioid settlement vote forthcoming
In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the city to participate in a $26 billion settlement between states including Texas and four pharmaceutical companies.
Referred to as the “Global Opioid Settlement,” this agreement was reached between attorneys general including the Texas Attorney General’s Office, pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest drug wholesalers in the United States: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
All four companies have been defendants in numerous lawsuits and have faced bipartisan criticism for engaging in practices critics say fueled the ongoing opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson announced that it would no longer sell opioid products in the United States following a $230 million settlement it reached with the state of New York.
Voter registration deadline imminent
Those wishing to participate in The Colony’s Nov. 2 general election have until Monday to register to vote.
Voter registration applications can be completed in person at The Colony City Hall or online at www.votedenton.com.
For more information, contact The Colony City Secretary's Office at 972-624-3105 or cs@thecolonytx.gov.
American Heroes
The Colony Parks and Recreation has announced the 2021 installment of its annual American Heroes event. The affair is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5-6, which is Veteran’s Day weekend.
Organized with the purpose of honoring service members and first responders, the festival will feature headline performances from American Idol alumnus Lauren Alaina and rock band Plain White T’s, with opening sets from Deep Blue Something, Harper Grace, The Nixons and Dusty Black.
The event is free to attend, although VIP tickets will be sold for $40 per day and $70 for both days. More information can be found online at www.thecolonytx.gov/700/American-Heroes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.