The Colony Half Marathon (TCHM) announced that its race director, P.J. McGuire, is stepping down in 2022 before race day on Oct. 22.
In the press release, it was announced that Stephen Hidalgo, who has run marketing and communications for TCHM since 2017, would take over as director.
The run will benefit Angels Fall Up, a cancer research nonprofit that partners with University of Texas Southwestern’s oncology research department. Prospective racers can register at a discount online using the code “EARLYBIRD” through Feb. 20.
Citywide curfew extended
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council voted to extend its citywide curfew for juveniles through 2025.
Under this law, minors 16 and under must abide by a curfew of 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Exceptions are codified in the law that allow minors to be out late on the grounds of extenuating circumstances, such as walking or driving home from work. The law also gives police officers considerable discretion in enforcing the ordinance.
Wildlife seminars
The Colony Animal Shelter is conducting a two seminars on urban wildlife this month.
The first will take place on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., and the second on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.
The seminars will delve into specific information about bobcats and coyotes, as well as other urban wildlife such as raccoons, opossums and squirrels.
Attendance is free, but registration is required and can be done by calling 972-624-2246.
