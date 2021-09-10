The Colony roundup 9.10

The Colony High School hosted its homecoming parade in town Wednesday evening.

The route started at the intersection of South Colony Boulevard and Paige Road and ended in the high school’s parking lot. Traffic delays briefly occurred as the parade took place from 5:45-7 p.m.

Budget, tax rate approved

In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council approved its 2021-22 budget and property tax rate.

The city budget totals to roughly $57 million while the property tax rate imposes an ad valorem burden of $0.6525 per $100 valuation. The budget also includes, among other things, increased expenditures for the city’s police and fire departments and $9.5 million in street repairs.

The budget and tax rate are slated to go into effect on Oct. 1.

Fall Clean-Up

The city of The Colony announced on Wednesday that the 2021 edition of its biannual “City-Wide Fall Clean-Up” event will take place on Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park.

For this event, residents bring trash and refuse in bulk for disposal, including discarded limber, electronics, furniture and small trucks or cars. Each year, the event happens in conjunction with a food drive wherein residents can donate non-perishable foods to the NTX Community Food Pantry.

