The Colony Police Academy.jpeg
Photo courtesy of the City of The Colony

The Colony’s Citizen Police Academy is back in action with class 46, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, providing the community with educational opportunities.

The goal of the academy is to allow citizens to be able to come into the police department and learn how it operates and open the community’s eyes to the things that it does, said Brian Lee, the community resource officer for The Colony.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments