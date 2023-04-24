Kacy George stumbled into her profession in parks and recreation, finding that her job allows her to deal with sports on a daily basis. In her role as athletics supervisor, George manages all of the athletic leagues run by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department, providing a positive and fun environment for anyone who competes.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I moved to the DFW area in 2016 to begin with my career with The Colony Parks and Recreation Department. Before moving to the area, I grew up in Lubbock and went to college in Colorado.
What do you do in your role as Athletics Supervisor for The Colony Parks and Recreation Department?
As the Athletics Supervisor, I manage all of the athletic leagues run by the parks and recreation department. This includes youth volleyball, youth basketball, youth flag football, adult kickball, adult basketball and adult cornhole. I also manage all field rentals at our local practice fields and all tournament/league rentals at Five Star.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of the job is being able to provide the opportunity for the community to participate and have fun in sports. I love being out at games and seeing a kid score their first point or make a great play. I also like how each day is different and there is always a different challenge or opportunity that comes up.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
A couple of places I like to spend time at are Grandscape and Stewart Creek Park.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time you will find me walking my dog or going to a sporting event. I love going to watch any of the Dallas area professional sports teams.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I always knew that I wanted a career that involved sports in some sort of way. After graduating from college, I kind of stumbled my way into the world of parks and recreation. I have been in the profession for about nine years and it has given me the opportunity to deal with sports on a daily basis!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about providing a positive and fun environment for anyone who competes in the leagues I manage. Growing up playing soccer had a true impact on me as a person, and I would love to be able to give those opportunities to the kids in the community.
Who or what inspires you?
My family and friends inspire me to work hard and realize the importance of what I do.
In your opinion, what are some must-visit places in The Colony?
I would say go visit one of the local parks. Stewart Creek Park has some great views of Lewisville Lake and is a great place to walk your dog. We also have a great disc golf course at Bill Allen Memorial Park.
