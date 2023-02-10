The Colony has grown tremendously over the past few years, which is evident through the economic development opportunities the city has experienced.
NFM (known to some as Nebraska Furniture Mart) held its grand opening in The Colony in 2015, contributing greatly to the economic growth in the city and kickstarting the expansion of the Grandscape development in the city.
“I think that having NFM/Grandscape and Berkshire Hathaway involved in such a large development in our city validated to the rest of the business world that The Colony was really a viable place to locate and was really becoming the future place to be,” The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said.
As a company that draws guests from a vast geographic footprint, NFM has helped expose visitors to all of the surrounding businesses and attractions that The Colony has to offer, Grandscape President Jeff Lind said.
“The DFW metroplex was one of numerous metro areas across the country that we researched when looking to build our NFM store and one of the biggest factors in choosing The Colony was the vitality of the area as a whole,” Lind said. “We believe it’s one of the best areas to be in and the continued growth will allow us to reach more and more visitors, provide more jobs and have a positive impact in the surrounding communities.”
When it comes to job growth in The Colony, NFM has offered more than 700 jobs at The Colony location alone and originally chose the city because of its great physical location, access, infrastructure, and governing body that is supportive of building a strong business community, Lind said.
Back when negotiations of bringing NFM to The Colony were still in the works, The Colony City Council and city leadership were already looking for ways to develop the city as a destination location, Boyer said.
“We were insistent that The Colony was going to change the perception some had that we were unwilling or unable to compete with our North Texas neighbors for world class economic development,” Boyer said. “This involved finding the right partner that shared the vision to make this development special consisting of unique and ‘first in market’ destinations. There were months and months of complicated negotiations as nothing quite like this had ever been done before.”
Bringing in NFM and other big corporations has helped The Colony through its economic base, which has helped reduce reliance on property taxes. Other benefits include that the perception of the city in the region has greatly improved and has helped city staff complete numerous street and infrastructure projects, Boyer said.
While The Colony location is NFM’s first store in Texas, it certainly isn’t their last. Lind said that the business is currently working on another location in Cedar Park, Texas, a northern suburb of Austin.
For The Colony, Boyer said the city continues to be a desirable location for businesses and is working on several big projects for the future, which he could not go into detail at this point. In terms of what is already announced, this includes Cosm, Worldsprings, Mavericks, and Fritz’s Adventure Park, which are all the first of their kind in the region.
“As I have mentioned when speaking to groups around town, the success story of The Colony is still being written, and we are just now getting to the good part,” Boyer said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
