Calvin Lehmann is the park development manager for The Colony where he spends his time managing the current and long-range planning and development of parks and recreation facilities. In his free time, Lehmann spends time at the lake or going down to College Station to watch Aggie football games.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m a local, born and raised 10 minutes down the road where I attended Little Elm High School. Growing up next to The Colony, my parents had me and my younger brother playing Little League sports here. After graduating from Texas A&M University in 2018, I returned to the area and began my professional career with a residential developer/home builder, before moving on to work as a commercial consultant. I am excited to be taking on this new role and work in a community I’ve been around for years.
What do you do in your role as the park development manager for The Colony?
My role is to manage the current and long-range planning and development of parks and recreation facilities, lake parks and the Community Development Corporation (CDC) construction projects. This includes project planning, cost estimating, design and overseeing the completion of park projects. I get to work on projects that are for the community to enjoy, which is a big responsibility but very rewarding.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Being a part of projects that will impact residents of all ages for years to come. Playing Little League baseball here in The Colony was a great experience for me and being able to assist in the development of new projects is a dream come true. I want everyone that comes to The Colony and uses our facilities to have a similar experience as mine.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I spend a lot of my time at Grandscape. Anytime I have family or friends come to visit, that's where I’ll take them. They are always blown away by all that it has to offer.
What are you passionate about?
Working on projects, whether at work or at home, is a passion of mine. Although it can be challenging to see a project through to completion, the feeling of accomplishment is truly gratifying. Currently, I'm in the final stages of restoring an old golf cart that I disassembled down to its frame and it’s been an amazing experience to take something run down and make it look new.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by my parents. They worked hard to give me and my brother all the tools to become successful in life.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spending time at the lake is something I truly enjoy. Whether it's cruising over on my golf cart to hang out with friends or taking the boat out for a surfing session, every day on/by the water is a great time. I’m also an Aggie, so I love going down to College Station for football games.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in parks and recreation?
I consider myself lucky to have been able to leverage my background in construction in my current role in parks and recreation. For anyone interested in breaking into this field, I would recommend identifying your personal passion and seeking out positions that align with that area of expertise.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
My goal is to undertake projects that leave a lasting impression on residents and visitors of The Colony. I want them to walk away saying, "Wow, what a fantastic experience!" By creating initiatives with a long-term impact on the community, I hope to contribute to its ongoing growth and success.
Please share anything else that you would like our readers to know!
We have some new exciting projects that will be coming to The Colony and one that just kicked off is West Shore Park. The park is being developed with CDC funds and a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and includes inclusive play areas, playgrounds for two age groups, as well as other amenities. The park's design includes a berm wall with a slide element, a covered pavilion, open lawn spaces, and a picnic area. The construction for West Shore Park is expected to be completed in the fall of this year and I’m excited to see it be completed!
