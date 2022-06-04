Liberty by the Lake is now less than a month away.
The Colony's annual Fourth of July celebration is slated to take place on Saturday, July 2.
The event will start with a 5K, 10K and one-mile fun run, with the latter scheduled to take place at 7:30 a.m., and the former two runs scheduled for 9 a.m. at the same time.
Following this, The Colony's Independence Day Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the parking lot of Peters Colony Elementary School and march to the Five Star Complex, where the Liberty by the Lake festival will kick off at 6 p.m.
The event will include a watermelon-eating contest and a musical performance by the self-described "Greatest Disco Band in the World" Le Freak. During the band's scheduled intermission at 9:30 p.m., the event's anticipated fireworks finale will commence, and the festival will be bookended by the remainder of Le Freak's set.
The event is scheduled to end at 11 p.m.
A staple of The Colony since 1997, Liberty by the Lake has drawn thousands to the city and been an essential part of its recreational offerings. This will be the second installment of the event since its 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
