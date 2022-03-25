City officials are planning to hold The Colony’s 2022 Independence Day parade at a later time than years past to meet enhanced safety standards while reducing personnel demands.
The move was one of four ideas proposed to The Colony City Council in a Tuesday meeting by Lindsey Stansell, the city’s Special Events Coordinator. The other three options were to continue the parade as normal and risk incurring thousands in overtime costs, plan for an alternate route where the parade would start at the Ring of Hope parking lot instead of The Colony High School parking lot or to cancel the parade altogether.
While no formal action was taken by council, officials indicated that they are considering scheduling the parade to start at 11:30 a.m. instead of the parade’s usual 10 a.m. time.
Members of council also discussed changing the location of the city’s accompanying Independence Day event, Liberty By The Lake, from the Five Star Complex to the shore of Lake Lewisville. This change was suggested as, per City Manager Troy Powell, “literally hundreds” of complaints were lodged last year from residents of the Stewart Peninsula neighborhood who said the event led to an influx of street parking and littering.
Concerns were also raised regarding the size and scale of the event in relation to the size of the neighborhood.
“Cool fireworks isn’t [sic] worth the risks that were involved of having an event that is too big for the location,” said Mayor Richard Boyer.
Despite the series of suggested changes, Stansell said the usual festivities would continue.
“We’re bringing everything back: the rides are back, the games are back, the food trucks, the activities, the BMX bike riders,” she said.
