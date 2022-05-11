After a 35-year stretch with the city, The Colony's longtime Community Services Director Pam Nelson's retirement became effective this month.
"My passion for parks, trails and nature won’t stop with my retirement," Nelson said to The Colony Courier-Leader. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our great community for so many years, and I will always cherish the memories and friendships created there."
Nelson's tenure with the city saw, among other things, the construction of the Five Star Athletic Complex, the development of park trails including the Shoreline Trail (which was built with the city in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) and the construction of various quasi-public recreational facilities including Hawaiian Falls and The Golf Clubs at The Tribute.
In her capacity as Community Services Director, Nelson oversaw beautification projects in the city, led The Colony Parks and Recreation in many of its operations and acted as a staff liaison for The Colony's Community Development Corporation (CDC).
She also served as President of the Texas Recreation and Parks Society and co-founded the TC ACES (The Colony Adventure, Camaraderie, Empowerment, Support) group, which primarily mentors women and young professionals who are part of city staff.
A TC ACES alumna Jackie Kopsa is currently acting as Nelson's successor.
"Big shout out to my [The Colony Parks and Recreation] team for always working their magic to get things accomplished, especially when faced with enormous challenges," Nelson said. "Our city management team, CDC Board and council are amazing too, and it has been the best career anyone could experience."
Nelson described The Colony as "a sleepy little bedroom community" when she first arrived, adding that State Highway 121 and Farm-to-Market 423 were both two-lane thoroughfares at the time.
"What a great journey it’s been, but I’m looking forward to many new adventures on my horizon," Nelson said, adding that her retirement will include travels in her RV. "There will definitely be more time for biking, kayaking, and time to spend with family and friends. I suspect my heart for service will lead to some volunteer opportunities too."
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
