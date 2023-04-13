West Shore Park construction plans were finalized and sent out for bid in December 2022 and is now currently under construction in Eastvale along West Shore Drive in The Colony.
The need for the addition of West Shore Park came from the City of The Colony’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for the community and to provide access to outdoor recreation opportunities and green spaces essential for the physical and mental well-being of residents, said Calvin Lehmann, Park Development Manager for the City of The Colony.
“The addition of West Shore Park is part of the city's broader efforts to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with access to high-quality recreational amenities and green spaces,” Lehmann said. “By working towards meeting the needs of residents in every portion of The Colony, the city is creating a more connected and vibrant community for everyone.”
West Shore Park will offer a variety of amenities to visitors with two different play areas dedicated to ages two through five and five through 12. This design is so that the park can be inclusive for children of different age groups and abilities.
The park will also have a berm wall with a slide element. This unique structure will promote climbing and provide a fun and exciting way for children to play. There will also be a covered pavilion, open lawn spaces, and an additional picnic area with benches and tables.
This new park will help the city in achieving its goal of having a park within walking distance of every resident in the community. The addition of West Shore Park means that more residents will have access to recreational opportunities and outdoor activities within their neighborhood.
“The Colony currently has 28 parks ranging in size and amenities with public-private partnerships mixed in,” Lehmann said. “The city recognizes the importance of ensuring that every resident has access to a park within walking distance of their home and the development of new parks, such as the one, is a key part of the city's plan to achieve this goal.”
Lehmann said that in addition to building new parks, the city is also focused on enhancing and improving existing parks, which includes adding new amenities, updated playgrounds and sports facilities, and improving access to trails and other recreational areas.
“While there is still work to be done to achieve the goal of a park within walking distance for every resident, the development of new parks like the one currently under construction is a significant step in the right direction,” he said.
Some recent maintenance projects include the replacement of the two existing playgrounds at Five Star and the retrofitting of the existing lights at Pawsome Dog Park's to LED.
The City of The Colony Parks and Recreation Special Events team hosts a variety of events throughout the year. From movies in the park, kite and flight festival, to holiday celebrations, there's always something happening in The Colony.
“This April 29th, we will have our Arbor Day event celebrating 15 years of having been designated a Tree City,” Lehmann said. “This event will include yoga in the park, a tree planting and dedication, mystery hunt and more. These are just a few examples of events that are hosted at other parks, and we hope to have an event at West Shore as soon as possible.”
The development of West Shore Park was made possible by a grant secured by the city from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The grant helped offset the cost of construction and made it possible for the city to add new amenities without putting a strain on its budget.
Construction on West Shore Park is expected to be completed in the fall of this year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
