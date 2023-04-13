West Shore Park construction plans were finalized and sent out for bid in December 2022 and is now currently under construction in Eastvale along West Shore Drive in The Colony.

The need for the addition of West Shore Park came from the City of The Colony’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for the community and to provide access to outdoor recreation opportunities and green spaces essential for the physical and mental well-being of residents, said Calvin Lehmann, Park Development Manager for the City of The Colony.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

